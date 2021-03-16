Late for work driver endangered cyclists

A Gladstone woman who endangered the lives of a group of cyclists while running late for work appeared in the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Dana Frances Bellini, 25, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention or driving without reasonable consideration for other people.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Bellini’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On January 17, police received a traffic complaint in relation to a vehicle driving dangerously in Gladstone and they received bike camera footage from the informant.

Police viewed the footage and observed that at 6.40am on January 17, a silver station wagon was driving on Bryan Jordan Dr.

The vehicle was observed to drive onto the wrong side of the road, cross solid continuous white lines and overtake six cyclists.

The vehicle continued to drive onto the roundabout on the wrong side of the road and exit on the wrong side before swerving to narrowly miss an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle continued to drive in front of the cyclists.

Police subsequently identified Bellini as the owner of the vehicle and contacted her to arrange a meeting at the Gladstone police station regarding the incident.

When questioned, Bellini stated she was running late for work on the morning in question and she was driving behind the cyclists.

Bellini stated she got impatient and decided to overtake the cyclists on the other side of the road and continued to drive on the wrong side onto the roundabout, and exited on the wrong side.

She stated she drove back to the correct side when another vehicle was approaching.

Bellini made full admissions during the interview and appeared to be extremely remorseful.

Mr Manthey fined Bellini, a deckhand, $900 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

