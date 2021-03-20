Last week for Regional Arts and Development applications

World renowned clown, Ira Seidenstein, visited Gladstone to lead performance workshops for children, funded by the Regional Arts and Development Fund, in June 2020.

World renowned clown, Ira Seidenstein, visited Gladstone to lead performance workshops for children, funded by the Regional Arts and Development Fund, in June 2020.

Gladstone region individuals, arts and cultural groups have only this week to apply for funding during round one of Gladstone Regional Council’s first round of Regional Arts and Development Funding.

Locals involved in developing regional skills, building community cultural capacity, regional partnerships, cultural tourism, concept development and contemporary collections or stories are encouraged to apply.

Local artist Wendy Barker said Ira Seidenstein’s Clowning Workshops project was funded under the Building Community Cultural Capacity category during last year’s Round One window.

Ms Barker said the June 2020 workshops highlighted the value of creative outlets, especially for children.

“This activity was the first to take place after the COVID-19 lockdown and we took every precaution to ensure safety measures were in place,” she said.

Ira Seidenstein, who has performed in the world renowned Cirque de Soleil, led children’s clowning workshops from Regional Arts and Development Funding in Gladstone last year.

“The children were aware of social distancing and were very cooperative in following direction.

“The workshops proved to be a welcome outlet for all involved after a long period of confinement.”

The Regional Arts and Development Fund RADF promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage as key drivers to support diversity and inclusivity; grow strong regions; and provide training, education and employment opportunities for Queensland artists and local communities.

The partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council is designed to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

Applications close at 4pm on Friday, March 26, for projects that commence after May 4 this year.

Guidelines and application forms for Round One 2020-21 funding are available online or from Council’s offices, venues and libraries.

For further information email Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum or call them on 4976 6766.

Other stories

CQ University student satisfaction rankings up in pandemic

Directors back on airport board after $55.2m writedown

OUR HOMETOWN: Chameleon Cafe and Takeaway South Gladstone