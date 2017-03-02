Young family drive hours to Gladstone for birth

HAPPY PARENTS: Cohan and Corrin Bourke welcomed their first son who was born on March 1. He is a little brother to four-year-old Meisha.

A FOUR hour drive seeking the best medical staff on offer saw this young family give birth in Gladstone.

Living in Middlemount, 374km north west of Gladstone, Cohan and Corrin Bourke said they wanted Dr Adam Bush's experience to deliver their baby.

"We heard he's the best, it was a good delivery ... very caring," Mrs Bourke said.

A healthy baby with two arms, two legs, 10 little fingers and 10 little toes is all they wished for and on March 1 at 5.18pm, they got what they hoped.

Corrin Bourke with her first first son. Emily Pidgeon.

Their first son was born naturally, giving big sister Meisha, 4, a little brother to play with.

"She loved him," Mrs Bourke said. "She kept touching his skin."

The newborn weighed 3.49 kg through an induced labour, making him arrive a week early, with the gender a surprise.

"Some people can't wait but I could," Mrs Bourke said.

"It's the last surprise you get, so make it a good one."

Happy with a pigeon pair, Mrs Bourke said they were still deciding on the perfect name for the newest addition to their family.

"It's a forever thing," Mrs Bourke said.

"We have three names, but the list keeps growing."

Unsure of how they will nail the perfect name, one of Mrs Bourke's sisters suggested drawing the name from a hat.

Taking to Google for inspiration, Mrs Bourke said they thought they would use family name Gilbert for their son's middle name.

"It took a week, or five days, to name our daughter," she said.

Already popular, the newborn had lots of visitors including his maternal great nanna (who flew from Toowoomba), making him her 13th great grandchild in addition to the 19 grandchildren.

"We're very blessed and very lucky," Mrs Bourke said.