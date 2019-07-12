LAST DRINKS: Gladstone central bottle shop closes its doors

THE Bottlemart at the Oaks Grand Hotel Gladstone has announced its closure.

General manager Michael Cahill said this week's decision was not made lightly.

"The reason we're closing the bottle shop is just to focus on maintaining the rest of the businesses and being the best in town," Mr Cahill said.

All the stock was reduced to cost price yesterday and the staff have been flat out since they opened at 10am.

The hotel, restaurant, bar and coffee shop will continue as per usual, with retail still available through the bar.

"The bottle shop is a valuable part of our business and we are still going to be selling retail," Mr Cahill said.

"We're just going to be having a smaller operation and it won't be run out of the bottle shop."

Mr Cahill reassured that all of the bottle shop staff would still be employed.

"No one is being disadvantaged and no one has lost hours," he said.

The bottle shop will remain open for the next few days or until stock sells out, but with many shelves already bare, buyers are best to come in quick to take advantage of the bargains.