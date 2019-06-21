Last drinks for RSPCA's Paws and Pints event

THE Gladstone RSPCA will hold its last Paws and Pints event this afternoon, just over one year since it started.

The Paws and Pints event has been held at The Dock at East Shores on the third Friday of every month since late last year after beginning in March 2018.

It aims to give customers an opportunity to socialise, enjoy a Friday afternoon drink and bring their furry friends.

A percentage of monthly event sales is donated to the RSPCA for vet treatments.

Gladstone RSPCA president Nicole Allison said the charity had enjoyed running the event and was open to organising something similar again.

"We wanted to do it for something different. Something that Gladstone hadn't experienced before ... to give people an opportunity to do more activities with their animals in the region," Ms Allison said.

"We have had a lot of fun with it ... but we are hoping to look at different ideas now." Ms Allison said she was very grateful for The Dock's support over the past year.

"We are extremely grateful for everything they have been able to do," Ms Allison said.

The last Paws and Pints event will start this afternoon from 4pm.

There will be live music, merchandise and lots of furry friends to play with.

"Being our last one, please come down and have a Friday afternoon beer with us," Ms Allison said.