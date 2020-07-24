Menu
Ivy-Rose Phillips, 1 year
News

LAST CHANCE: Which Gladstone bub is the cheekiest?

Eilish Massie
Eilish Massie, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Jul 2020 10:00 AM


IT'S YOUR last chance to crown Gladstone's cheekiest bub. Vote for who you think deserves the title. 

The community has already crowned Gladstone's cutest bub as wide-eyed youngster Cooper and cast its vote for Gladstone's most fashionable bub

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE POLL<<<

Voting ends midnight tonight. 



VOTE: Which Gladstone bub is the cheekiest?



 

How to vote: Find the baby you want to vote for, then click on the blue 'Vote' button.

*NOTE: For ease of access, it's best to vote via the desktop site.

Voting will continue over the next fortnight in a number of other categories, including:

Gladstone's Miracle Bubs

Gladstone's Cheesy Grins

cute babies gladstone cheekiest baby votenowgladstone
Gladstone Observer

