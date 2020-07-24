LAST CHANCE: Which Gladstone bub is the cheekiest?
IT'S YOUR last chance to crown Gladstone's cheekiest bub. Vote for who you think deserves the title.
The community has already crowned Gladstone's cutest bub as wide-eyed youngster Cooper and cast its vote for Gladstone's most fashionable bub.
>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN THE POLL<<<
Voting ends midnight tonight.
Photo Gallery Poll
VOTE: Which Gladstone bub is the cheekiest?
How to vote: Find the baby you want to vote for, then click on the blue 'Vote' button.
*NOTE: For ease of access, it's best to vote via the desktop site.
Voting will continue over the next fortnight in a number of other categories, including:
Gladstone's Miracle Bubs
Gladstone's Cheesy Grins