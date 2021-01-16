LAST CHANCE: Vote for this CQ gem in the 2021 Hottest 100

Ayla is vying for your vote in the 2021 Triple J Hottest 100 countdown with her breakthrough single 'Go Slow' from her upcoming album.

Ayla is vying for your vote in the 2021 Triple J Hottest 100 countdown with her breakthrough single 'Go Slow' from her upcoming album.

A talented musician with ties to Miriam Vale is vying for your vote in the 2021 Triple J Hottest 100 with her breakout single.

Ayla’s ‘Go Slow’ has been streamed on Spotify 153,000 times and is regularly featured on Triple J, but the talented 25-year-old came from humble beginnings.

“I grew up on a farm in Cooroy on the Sunshine Coast and released my first single when I was 18,” Ayla said.

“I have been producing music for a very long time though, I have an EP which I released when I was 13 but that stays hidden in my parent’s garage.”

Ayla’s connection with the Gladstone region is through her parents, who own farmland in Miriam Vale where she performed during a festival in 2019.

“We were hoping to do it last year, obviously, but we are going to do it again this year hopefully,” she said.

She said her biggest inspiration in music was American singer-songwriter John Mayer.

“He is talented right across the board, a great voice, songwriter and instrumentalist,” she said.



Ayla is forging her own path in the music industry, however, and asked Central Queensland for its vote in the 2021 Triple J Hottest 100.

“By voting for ‘Go Slow’ it would be a good chance to support regional music,” she said.



She said her rise to fame had been a mix of success coming quickly and years of hard work.

“I was 18 when the first single got picked up and put in rotation by Triple J and I have been riding that wave ever since,” she said.

“I’m just grateful for everything I have been able to achieve and want to push myself to the next level by seeing ‘Go Slow’ in the Hottest 100 or even 200.”

Ayla is set to release her debut album later this year having already released two singles from it including ‘Go Slow’, which was co-written by Reuben from Peking Duk.

To vote for Ayla’s ‘Go Slow’ visitHERE.

Voting closes on Monday at 3pm.