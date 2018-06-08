Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Students and instructors from Dance Kix Studios, Gladstone.
Students and instructors from Dance Kix Studios, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA070618DKIX
News

Last chance to vote for Gladstone group

MATT HARRIS
by
8th Jun 2018 6:40 PM

THE talented children at Dance Kix studios need a late push of support before voting closes for the 2018 What's On 4 Kids Awards.

Each year the national awards are held to recognise, reward and celebrate children's activities, clubs, volunteers and entertainers.

Dance Kix, which has studios in Gladstone and Boyne Island, was nominated in two categories: Best Local Preschooler Activity (3-5 years) and Best Local School-Aged Kids Activity (5-12 years).

The annual awards receive hundreds of nominations each year and thousands of votes from the community.

If successful during the voting and interview phase, Dance Kix will progress to the gala awards night on August 18 in Brisbane.

Charlotte Rouse, Jimmy Keogh, Andrew Fouracre Keys and Malia McKim-Hill from Dance Kix Studios, Gladstone.
Charlotte Rouse, Jimmy Keogh, Andrew Fouracre Keys and Malia McKim-Hill from Dance Kix Studios, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA070618DKIX

Dance Kix senior teacher Shauna Keogh said the awards aren't purely a popularity contest.

"They take into account the number of votes in each category and the enterprise with the most votes are contacted and interviewed regarding other selection criteria; like what services they provide, who they are and what they do, what they give back to the community, their ethos, culture and what their plans are for the future to grow,” she said.

"All those are taken into consideration so it doesn't just come down to votes.”

Owner and Creative Director of Dance Kix Studios, Donna Hann teaches children of all ages.
Owner and Creative Director of Dance Kix Studios, Donna Hann teaches children of all ages. Matt Taylor GLA070618DKIX

The vast judging criteria means a small-to-medium entity, such as Dance Kix, which has about 265 students, can compete against larger groups.

Voting closes Sunday at 8pm EST.

Vote at whatson4little ones.com.au/award-voting. asp for Dance Kix in the Best Local Preschooler Activity (3-5 years) and Best Local School-Aged Kids Activity (5-12 years) categories.

boyne island dance kix dance studio dancing gladstone what's on for kids
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    G-string wearing flasher had baby oil, binoculars and condom

    premium_icon G-string wearing flasher had baby oil, binoculars and condom

    Crime FORCED out of work for the first time in his life with a shoulder injury, a 64-year-old Agnes Water man spent time laying on the sand in a black g-string.

    UPDATE: Fire crews, residents fighting football field-sized fire

    UPDATE: Fire crews, residents fighting football field-sized...

    News A NUMBER of properties are in threatening range

    'One between your eyes': Woman swears man aimed rifle at her

    'One between your eyes': Woman swears man aimed rifle at her

    Crime The trial of Kenneth Robert Douglas will resume today.

    Man to serve 5 months for repeatedly raping young cousin

    Man to serve 5 months for repeatedly raping young cousin

    Crime The rapes were committed when the man was also a child.

    Local Partners