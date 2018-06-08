Last chance to vote for Gladstone group

THE talented children at Dance Kix studios need a late push of support before voting closes for the 2018 What's On 4 Kids Awards.

Each year the national awards are held to recognise, reward and celebrate children's activities, clubs, volunteers and entertainers.

Dance Kix, which has studios in Gladstone and Boyne Island, was nominated in two categories: Best Local Preschooler Activity (3-5 years) and Best Local School-Aged Kids Activity (5-12 years).

The annual awards receive hundreds of nominations each year and thousands of votes from the community.

If successful during the voting and interview phase, Dance Kix will progress to the gala awards night on August 18 in Brisbane.

Charlotte Rouse, Jimmy Keogh, Andrew Fouracre Keys and Malia McKim-Hill from Dance Kix Studios, Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA070618DKIX

Dance Kix senior teacher Shauna Keogh said the awards aren't purely a popularity contest.

"They take into account the number of votes in each category and the enterprise with the most votes are contacted and interviewed regarding other selection criteria; like what services they provide, who they are and what they do, what they give back to the community, their ethos, culture and what their plans are for the future to grow,” she said.

"All those are taken into consideration so it doesn't just come down to votes.”

Owner and Creative Director of Dance Kix Studios, Donna Hann teaches children of all ages. Matt Taylor GLA070618DKIX

The vast judging criteria means a small-to-medium entity, such as Dance Kix, which has about 265 students, can compete against larger groups.

Voting closes Sunday at 8pm EST.

Vote at whatson4little ones.com.au/award-voting. asp for Dance Kix in the Best Local Preschooler Activity (3-5 years) and Best Local School-Aged Kids Activity (5-12 years) categories.