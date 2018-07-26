Last chance to see winter exhibit and don't miss Showcase

ON DISPLAY: NAIDOC 2018: Arts and Heritage from our Collection, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

ON DISPLAY: NAIDOC 2018: Arts and Heritage from our Collection, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. T. Elwell

DON'T miss your chance to explore the exciting winter season of exhibitions, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, before they close on August 4.

Warakurna: All the stories got into our minds and eyes, Ad Wer: Story of the Stars from Eastern Torres Strait, NAIDOC 2018: Arts and Heritage from our Collection and Photographic Portraits - Celebrating the Proud Men and Women of Boyne Smelters Ltd have enjoyed a fantastic community response, with more than 2000 visitors.

Warakurna is a travelling exhibition, featuring contemporary paintings that document a new art movement emerging from the Western Desert community of Warakurna.

Tommy Pau's Ad Wer features a series of linocut prints, investigating the stories, iconography and methodology of traditional navigation by the stars of Torres Strait Islands.

NAIDOC 2018 features extraordinary works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists held in the gallery and museum art collection, along with community images from the heritage collection.

A diverse range of works are on offer including paintings, works on paper and sculptural works, as well as a digital presentation of past local NAIDOC parades.

Drawn from over 400 images, Bob Trask's Photographic Portraits captures Boyne Smelters Ltd staff in the workplace, celebrating their efforts. The images were published in 2016 as the photobook: Proud Working Men and Women of Boyne Smelters.

Date claimer

Mark your calendar to join Mayor Matt Burnett for the official launch of The 25th Golding Showcase: Port Curtis Callide Valley Youth Art Exhibition, from 6pm, August 10.

An initiative of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum Society, supported by the late society patron, Mr Cyril Golding, the Showcase provides young people, aged 15-18 years, with the unique opportunity to display their artwork in a professional gallery space.

This year Toolooa State High School will be partnering with the gallery and museum to assist with the installation of the exhibition, as well as present the opening event.