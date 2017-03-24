Last chance to have your say on proposed mosque

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

THE comment period for the proposed Gladstone mosque in Toolooa closes on Monday.

More than 100 submissions have already been made on the proposed place of worship at Anson Close, Toolooa.

The mosque has generated vigorous debate and divide on social media and in the Gladstone Observer's letter page.

Plans for the Islamic Centre reveal the building would be single story and "reflect more traditional design principles” including arches, decorative windows and colonnades into the design.

According to the development application, the proposed centre would not include any "minarets or domes typical of similar places of worship.

"No amplified call to prayer is proposed as part of this development,” the application reads.

"The only amplified call to prayer or sermons (during Friday prayers and Eid prayers) are only confined within the walls of the prayer area.”

Written comments should be sent to: The Assessment Manager Chief Executive Officer Gladstone Regional Council PO Box 29 GLADSTONE QLD 4680 or info@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au.

Phone 4970 0700 or visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au for information.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Monday.