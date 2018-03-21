Last chance to have your say on land clearing laws

SHOW OF FORCE: Farmers march on Queensland Parliament in 2016 in opposition to proposed land clearing legislation.

IF YOU'RE affected by the Queensland Government's proposed land clearing laws, tomorrow is one of the last chances you will get to have your say.

The Vegetation Management and Other Legislation Bill 2018 was reintroduced to parliament earlier this month with little-to-no notice, leaving some land owners fuming about the lack of prior consultation.

Wurdong Heights resident Courtney Johnson is among those trying to organise opposition to the changes.

Almost half of her 96-acre property was reclassified so it would fall under stricter clearing rules when the bill was introduced - which she only found out on the day it happened.

She is encouraging anyone affected by the legislation to make a submission to the parliamentary committee considering the bill before the deadline passes at midday tomorrow.

TAKEN BY SURPRISE: Courtney Johnson at her Wurdong Heights property. Matt Taylor GLA110318LAND

"I've spoken to every politician I can think of," Mrs Johnson said.

"I'm trying to get people I know to speak out, but there's no marches this time like there were last time.

"I'm guessing everyone's thought because Labor has a majority this time around, there's nothing we can do... but I'm doing everything I can to get people talking."

A public hearing on the bill will also be held in Rockhampton on March 27.

"If I can get a babysitter I'll do my best to get there," Mrs Johnson said.

Gladstone Conservation Council president Jan Arens also encouraged people to have their say - though he had a different view of the legislation in question.

SUPPORTING CHANGES: Gladstone Conservation Council president Jan Arens (file photo). Christopher Chan GLA080312AREN

"Ecosystems are not controlled by political boundaries or property boundaries," Mr Arens said.

"The reality is our environment is on the run.

"We're taking leaps and bounds in the wrong direction (on land clearing)... it makes sense to say let's not clear further."

Mr Arens said it was important for people to stay informed about political issues that would affect them, and landholders shouldn't have been surprised the Palaszczuk Government had reintroduced the reforms so soon after its previous attempt.

"The system doesn't come to you. You have to go to the system," he said.

"The Newman Government took (land clearing) protections away - all that these laws do is reinstate those protections.

"For people to criticise the government for moving ahead (on this bill) I think is really poor form."

To have your say on the bill, send your written submission to sdnraidc@parliament.qld.gov.au by midday Thursday March 22.