Last chance to have your say on aged care, euthanasia

Gladstone is to host the last regional public hearing as part of the ongoing inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

The inquiry is being undertaken by the Queensland Parliament’s Health, Communities, Disability Services and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Committee, who will produce a report by March 31.

The event will be held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Wednesday from 11.30am to 2.30pm, with the program to include representatives from CQ Hospital and Health Service as well as locals.

The committee is chaired by Thuringowa’s Labor MP Aaron Harper, who said he was looking forward to hearing from Gladstone residents after holding public hearings in Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

“This inquiry received thousands of written submissions from Queenslanders. We have travelled to 15 cities and towns across Queensland holding public hearings,” Mr Harper said.

“The committee now looks forward to the hearing the views of the Gladstone community on the delivery of aged care, end-of-life and palliative care in Queensland, and the desirability of introducing voluntary assisted dying to Queensland.

“Ageing, death and dying are all difficult topics and ones that we generally avoid discussing.

“However, they are issues that we should not avoid and this inquiry is committed to providing improvements and reforms for Queenslanders who access aged care and palliative care.

“We know through the Commonwealth Royal Commission that there are significant issues in the aged care sector.

“This inquiry has also heard about the difficulties of Queenslanders in regional areas being able to access end-of-life and palliative care services.”

Those wanting to address the committee or attend can register online at qldparlcomm.snapforms.com.au/form/gladstone-hearing.

Alternatively, call the committee office on 1800 504 022.