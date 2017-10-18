Last chance to get your tickets to pink ribbon

25°
PRETTY IN PINK: Elaine McIntosh, Kathy Nielsen and Kelsey Kane have been busy organising this year's Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Mike Richards GLA171017PINK
Julia Bartrim
by

THE Gladstone branch of the Cancer Council Queensland will host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast on Friday. It's an opportunity to meet new people over a delicious buffet, support an important cause, and maybe, just maybe, take home a prize or two.

More than 3300 Queensland women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and more than 470 die from the disease. Funds raised at the breakfast will go towards research into breast and gynaecological cancer.

"Our research is directed at improving early detection and finding better treatments to give hope to women diagnosed,” a CCQ spokesperson said

Liz Cunningham will MC the event and Ann Mills, a passionate and energetic volunteer for a clean water project in East Timor, will be the guest speaker.

More than 100 tickets have been sold and today is your last chance to buy a ticket.

Gladstone Observer
