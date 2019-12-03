Menu
Last chance to enter Christmas lights list

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM
TOMORROW is the last chance to have your address entered in the Observer's Christmas Lights list.

Don't miss out on the fun and register your Christmas lights display address to appear in the Observer for everyone to come and enjoy.

This year's Christmas Lights display listings will appear in the paper on December 15, 21, 23 and 24.

To have your house added to the list, email advert@gladstoneobserver.com.au with your address by tomorrow, December 4.

The Observer would like to remind people it is not a competition.

The Observer's list and map is sponsored by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

