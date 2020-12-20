LAST CHANCE: Historic vessel leaving Gladstone soon

“Notorious” is docked at the Gladstone marina until next Tuesday morning, with owner and manager Felicite Wylie unsure of her next destination.

A replica sailing vessel which has captured the imagination of the Gladstone region for weeks, is calling time on her stay shortly.

Docked at the marina, “Notorious” is described by owner and manager Felicite Wylie as a full-size, wooden, sailing re-creation of a Portuguese caravel.

“What makes Notorious so unique is the fact that it was researched, designed and constructed by my partner,” Ms Wylie said.

Amateur boatbuilder Graeme Wylie launched Notorious from Bushfield, Victoria in 2011, having spent nine years building the vessel, and it has since done 20,000 nautical miles.

“Normally ships like this are built by governments, foundations, teams of shipwrights, hundreds of volunteers, millions of dollars and are then sailed by multiple crews,” Ms Wylie said.

“Graeme and I run the whole thing – we sail the ship, maintain the ship, we bring her in and organise berths, and we have a one-off operation set-up.”

Ms Wylie said the ship was one of a kind, being the only active sailing caravel in the Southern Hemisphere, and they were already planning where to take her next.

“It depends really on the weather.

“We hope to visit Bundaberg but I haven’t made enquiries or arrangements,” she said.

“When I have definite arrangements made I will post it on our Facebook page, which one can find on ‘Notorious ship’.”

Jessie Nickless and her two children Ashlynn, 7, and Ezra, 4, were aboard the vessel on a tour and said they thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I think this is the second or third time we have been on the ship because myself, my husband and the kids love it,” Ms Nickless said.

When asked whether they liked the ship, Ezra responded with a big thumbs up.

Time is quickly running out to secure your family’s tour of Notorious, with Ms Wylie set to sail away on Tuesday morning.

Enquiries can be forwarded to Ms Wylie on 0427 633 298 or at notorioustheship@gmail.com.