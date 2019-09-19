Last chance for Best in Business

AWARDS: The Mercure Hotel Gladstone took out the top price in last year’s Best In Business Awards.

AWARDS: The Mercure Hotel Gladstone took out the top price in last year’s Best In Business Awards.

TODAY is your last chance to grab an entry form for the 2019 Best in Business Awards before nominations close tomorrow.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual awards, celebrating the very best that the Gladstone Business World has to offer.

There are 20 different award categories up for grabs, ranging from accommodation and resorts to health and beauty, to not-for profit and everything in between.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary there’s also a milestone category for Standout Business Over the Past 10 Years.

The awards are presented by The Observer, in conjunction with GAPDL and GCCI at the Best in Business Gala dinner on November 2.

Grab your entry form on page 11 and return the filled out copy to The Observer office, 130 Auckland St, before 4pm tomorrow.

Tickets to the formal gala dinner are available now.

Buy tickets from The Observer office or by calling 4970 3030.

Make sure you secure your seat for this top annual event.