Smiling girl holds Australian flag above the head on the national holiday
News

LAST CHANCE: Australia Day Awards voting closes soon

Jacobbe Mcbride
27th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
THE Gladstone Regional Council has advised the community there are only five days left to nominate for its Australia Day Awards.

The 2021 GRC Australia Day Awards nominations, which span eight categories, close at midnight on Sunday, November 1.

Nominations can be made via council's website under the following categories:

- Citizen of the Year

- Young Citizen of the Year

- Sports Official of the Year

- Senior Sportsperson of the Year

- Young Sportsperson of the Year

- Arts and Culture Award

- Community Volunteer Award

- Community Event or Initiative Award.

Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged people to nominate a group or individual that had

gone above and beyond for the region in 2020.

"Council's Australia Day Awards provide an opportunity to publicly recognise and celebrate those in our community who have made significant contributions and achievements," Cr Burnett said.

"This year has been a year like no other, so if you haven't already done so, I encourage you to nominate someone for an award."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on events potentially changing between now and January 2021,

Council will announce details regarding the 2021 Australia Day Awards closer to the date.

Please visit HERE to nominate an individual or group for a 2021 Gladstone Regional Council Australia Day Award.

