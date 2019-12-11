Last chance to Adopt a Family this Christmas

For most, Christmas is a time of joy, gifts and quality time with family, but there's many families in our community who experience financial hardship or difficulty.

The Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal works with local charities and welfare agencies to identify families in need that you can 'adopt' by donating gifts, hampers or food.

For this year's Adopt a Family, The Observer has sponsored a family of four.

The Observer's Media Advertising Manager Jessica Mckay said it's about giving back to the community.

"We're always about helping others, and giving back where we can and this is one way we can do that," Mrs Mckay said.

Until December 13, you will find our family lists on the website. You will then be able to select the family you'd like to adopt, then contact the charity listed to find out how you can make Christmas truly memorable for people in your community.

For more information, go to gladstoneobserver.com.au/adoptafamily2019