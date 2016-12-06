Last Bechtel auction of 2016 is imminent

ANOTHER load of pre-loved Bechtel gear will be going under the hammer at Hassalls last mega auction for the year.

Hassalls' business development manager Darren Dreaver said competition among tradies, businesses, miners and farmers would be "spirited" as they fight it out for more than 20 Ford Rangers, diggers, trucks, Kawasaki Mule ATVs, a fire truck, trailers and Knaack toolboxes full of hand and power tools.

Mr Dreaver said the last auction of the year would attract more than 300 buyers because of the "yellow" or excavating gear that was available this time around.