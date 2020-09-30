Laser tag back in time for school holidays

Cedar Galleries Art & Crafts Village was forced to close last March after COVID-19 regulations and then later Bruce Hwy roadworks interrupted regular trading hours.

Cedar Galleries Art & Crafts Village was forced to close last March after COVID-19 regulations and then later Bruce Hwy roadworks interrupted regular trading hours.

A BELOVED cafe and art gallery will reopen tomorrow following an eight month hiatus.

Cedar Galleries Art & Crafts Village was forced to close in March due to COVID-19 regulations and then later Bruce Hwy roadworks interrupted regular trading hours.

Co-owner Angela Scheers said while the cafe had reopened later than many Gladstone region venues, they were feeling refreshed and enthusiastic to return.

“We’ve used the time to expand our cafe seating area to a gorgeous paved space under the shade of the fig trees,” Ms Scheers said.

“We’ve also created a much bigger, airconditioned space for fibre and textiles artists to create and for COVID-safe conferencing.

“It’s been a great opportunity to spring clean all of our spaces and put community safety and relaxation at the forefront of our minds.”

Ms Scheers said they’d had an overwhelming response on social media and the public support had made all the uncertainty and waiting worthwhile.

“We’re so excited to be able to share our beautiful bush chapel again for weddings and simple and intimate receptions,” she said.

Ms Scheers said the venue was booked tomorrow and Monday for birthday parties and laser tag events but was open to the public again on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9am to 3pm.

“We’re feeling so much love for this special venue from the community,” she said.

“We’re so excited we can offer (events) again. The kids and artists and visitors are the soul of Cedar Galleries. We’ve missed them.”

To book a laser tag session or birthday party, send a message on Facebook or text at 0438588513.