Laser pointers shone at Gladstone chopper pilots

STUPID MOVE: Laser pointers over a certain strength are restricted under the Weapons Act.

AS FAR as idiotic ways to spend your time go, this one pretty much takes the cake.

A series of recent incidents involving laser pointers being shone at aircraft in Gladstone has prompted a police officer to warn people they face stiff penalties under the Weapons Act.

The Observer understands helicopter pilots in Gladstone have called police several times in the past week due to lasers being pointed in their direction, leaving them at risk of temporary blindness.

Police have patrolled the areas nominated by the pilots but no-one has been arrested in relation to the incidents.

Sergeant Andrew Cornhill said it was not the first time a laser pointer had been a safety issue in Gladstone with drivers travelling on Hanson Rd having been targeted in the past.

Sgt Cornhill said a young man had also recently been charged over an incident at Calliope involving drivers travelling on the Bruce Hwy.

"People are not aware of the dangers it can pose for drivers and pilots," Sgt Cornhill said.

"Laser pointers above a certain strength can also be a restricted item under the Weapons Act."