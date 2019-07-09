Popular franchise opens Gladstone store

SKIN DEEP: Mother-daughter duo Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel have opened up a Laser Clinics Australia store at Stockland Gladstone.

THE owners of Laser Clinics Australia Rockhampton had so many clients travelling from Gladstone that when the opportunity came to open up a franchise in Gladstone, it was a no-brainer.

Mother and daughter Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel opened a Laser Clinics Australia store at Stockland Gladstone on Thursday.

Services on offer range from laser hair removal through to skin treatments and cosmetic injectables, which Mrs Dargel said were all "very results-driven".

"We take our clients on a skin journey to achieve their ultimate results," Mrs Dargel said.

All of the staff are qualified dermal therapists and licensed laser technicians through Queensland Health and injections can only be performed by an injectables-trained registered nurse.

Mrs Olive said they were able to make visible improvements to help build their clients' self-esteem.

"Be it body or facial hair, pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, we can help boost your self-esteem," she said.

Laser Clinics Australia Gladstone is located on the outside veranda of Gladstone Stockland next to OPSM.

For a free consultation drop in or phone 3056 0265.