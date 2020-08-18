Larso’s Take: ‘Titans mad to not re-sign Proctor’

LARSO’S TAKE: From Kevin Proctor’s alleged bite to the Storm’s charge to a title under Craig Bellamy once again, league legend Gary Larson discussed round 14.

GARY Larson says the Gold Coast Titans would be crazy not to re-sign embattled captain Kevin Proctor, despite a bite allegation stemming from last weekend’s match.

The league legend said experience in the forward pack was just what the doctor ordered next season, given the imminent arrival of David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Herman Ese’ese.

“It is happening at the Broncos as we speak, a lack of experience in the forward pack,” Larson said.

“Kevin Proctor is one of those experienced players who should be there at the Titans next season to guide those inexperienced forwards arriving at the club.

“The Titans would be mad to get rid of him, absolutely mad to get rid of him.”

Titans' Kevin Proctor is sent from the field after he allegedly bit Cronulla's Shaun Johnson in a tackle during the NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and Gold Coast Titans at Kogarah oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Larson agreed there couldn’t be an NRL debate without talking about the crippled Brisbane Broncos organisation.

“I think getting the wooden spoon would hurt them for a year or two because every player likes going to, and playing for, a winning club,” he said.

“It will also hurt the members and the fans because they aren’t used to losing either.”

Larson said the type of support for other struggling sides like the Bulldogs and Dragons was different to the Broncos support, because its fanbase demanded excellence.

“Seibold’s coaching record ever since he started in the NRL to the rep sides and South Sydney Rabbitohs speaks for itself, there is something going on at the Broncos,” he said.

“I think it is a big online witch hunt via social media for Anthony Seibold and it is a form of bullying which is just wrong.”

Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan of the Broncos look dejected after losing the round 14 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Brisbane Broncos at GIO Stadium on August 15, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Larson likes either the Storm or Penrith for the premiership, however, it depends on the injuries the top eight sides finish the season with.

“You cannot rule out Canberra, but Melbourne have good depth, discipline and turn up to play week in week out, which is what you have to do,” he said.