Former Queensland State of Origin player Gary Larson. Pic Darren England.
Larso’s take: NRL legend predicts Penrith V Storm final

Jacobbe McBride
29th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
THE ‘Prince of Miriam Vale’ Gary Larson has whipped out his crystal ball just days out from the 2020 NRL finals series.

Penrith Panthers (1) v Sydney Roosters (4)

Mr Larson said it was hard to beat a young Penrith Panthers side who knew how to win.

“Panthers have got the home final and everything going for them at the moment,” he said.

“The Roosters have been too hot and cold for my liking.”

Canberra Raiders (5) v Sharks (8)

Mr Larson said he would take the Raiders any day in Canberra.

“It is a very hard ground to win at and they have a few players returning,” he said.

“They are better at home compared to what they are away.”

Melbourne Storm (2) v Parramatta Eels (3)

Mr Larson said the Storm boys would be fresh after most were given a week off in the last game of the season against the St George Illawarra Dragons, a game they lost.

“They (Melbourne Storm) will be a totally different team going into this weekend, they have all the experienced campaigners back,” he said.”

“I’d be taking the Melbourne Storm, the Eels have too many errors in them and I expect Cameron Smith to once again guide his side to the win.”

South Sydney Rabbitohs (6) v Newcastle Knights (7)

Mr Larson is expecing a red hot Rabbitohs side to “towel the Knights up” after the demolition job they did on the Roosters last weekend.

“Souths to beat the Knights and I would say convincingly,” he said.
“The way their spine, Reynolds, Walker, Cook and Allen are playing they are on a high.”

Gary’s Grand Final match-up: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm

