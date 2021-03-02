Menu
League legend Gary Larson said you needed a crystal ball to predict who was favourites for the premiership and wooden spoon for the 2021 season. Photo Darren England.
Rugby League

Larso’s crystal ball: ‘Too early for season predictions’

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Rugby league legend Gary Larson said it was far too early to throw his hat on a 2021 NRL premiership and wooden spoon contender.

Larson said you needed a crystal ball to answer both of those questions as he just couldn’t predict who was going to do well after the trial matches.

“At this time of the year most of the big stars don’t play because clubs like to give the young players a chance to impress,” he said.

Larson did give The Observer two teams to watch this season in the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans.

“Everyone is talking about the Titans as they have recruited well and Souths have added more experience to their squad with the signing of Benji Marshall,” he said.

Larson said David Fifita had the unenviable task of earning his teammate’s respect through his performances on the field.

“He’s got to start at the bottom and work his way through the top, because there is plenty of existing talent in that Titans side,” he said.

“Benji Marshall is another experienced half and whether he comes off the bench or he starts, he is an ace up Wayne Bennett’s sleeve for sure.”

Mr Larson said he wanted eight games until he predicted his contender for the wooden spoon.

“At this time of the year you just don’t pick grand finalists or wooden spooners, that is just a given,” he said.
“The Broncos have an outstanding crop of young players who have all done well at junior rep level and they have an outstanding coaching staff which will lead them to a higher finish.”

“St George Dragons are a little bit leaderless on the field, I’d say St George wooden spoon because they lost (Tyson) Frizell to the Knights and (Cameron) McInnes to injury.”

