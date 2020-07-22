Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RUGBY league legend Gary Larson questioned how many strikes the Brisbane Broncos are willing to give Anthony Seibold in a recent interview.
RUGBY league legend Gary Larson questioned how many strikes the Brisbane Broncos are willing to give Anthony Seibold in a recent interview.
Rugby League

‘Larso’ offers his perspective on Queensland league teams

Jacobbe McBride
22nd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GARY Larson leapt to the defence of embattled Broncos coach Anthony Seibold following a dramatic downturn in form of the Queensland NRL sides.

In a recent interview with The Observer, league legend Mr Larson did not hold back in his scathing assessment of ailing Queensland NRL sides who sit 12th, 14th and 15th on the table.

“How many strikes do you give the man? (Seibold)” Mr Larson said.
“People are very harsh and critical of Anthony Seibold but in saying that not everyone can be a coach and it is a pretty, damn hard job being one and wearing so many different hats.”

Mr Larson said the Broncos squad consisted of a young group of men who had dug themselves into a hole.

“There are some other things playing on their minds, I wouldn’t have a clue, but there is always something happening in the background which we don’t know about,” he said.

“Or the playing group don’t have faith in each other.”

Speaking on the North Queensland Cowboys, Mr Larson said Paul Green was a successful coach before taking the Cowboys job, having stepped down from the position this week.

“He won grand finals at Wynnum Manly before joining the Cowboys and he had a good group of players there, still does have a good group of players,” he said.

“But you know, losing a player of Johnathan Thurston’s calibre out of your side and the standard he produced week in week out, they miss his leadership in North Queensland.”

Mr Larson said there was no chance of a sensational coaching swap occurring between the Cowboys and Broncos, with Seibold and Green changing positions.

“I don’t think that would be wise and don’t think that would happen, I think the Cowboys would have someone in their sights already.”

Mr Larson said the Cowboys should elect to hire someone who had coaching pedigree but had been away from the game a while.

“Someone like an Anthony Griffin, Brian Smith or Geoff Toovey who have had results in the past,” he said.

“If a new coach comes on the scene you have to give them a chance to perform.”

brian smith coronavirus brisbane broncos gary larson geoff toovey johnathan thurston national rugby league north queensland cowboys wynumm manly
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: Why you can be sued over your Facebook posts

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why you can be sued over your Facebook posts

        Technology There have been cases in Australia where people have been awarded $100,000 or more.

        Dad turned Ice Break bottle into a bong

        premium_icon Dad turned Ice Break bottle into a bong

        Crime The utensil was found along with marijuana, tobacco and a grinder.

        Apply now: Producers eligible for Drought Appeal funding

        premium_icon Apply now: Producers eligible for Drought Appeal funding

        News A call from the Gladstone Regional Council has gone out for eligible primary...

        Govt and opposition weigh in on power class action

        premium_icon Govt and opposition weigh in on power class action

        News The Federal Court action is being launched by Brisbane law firm Piper Alderman.