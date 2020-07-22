‘Larso’ offers his perspective on Queensland league teams

RUGBY league legend Gary Larson questioned how many strikes the Brisbane Broncos are willing to give Anthony Seibold in a recent interview.

In a recent interview with The Observer, league legend Mr Larson did not hold back in his scathing assessment of ailing Queensland NRL sides who sit 12th, 14th and 15th on the table.

“How many strikes do you give the man? (Seibold)” Mr Larson said.

“People are very harsh and critical of Anthony Seibold but in saying that not everyone can be a coach and it is a pretty, damn hard job being one and wearing so many different hats.”

Mr Larson said the Broncos squad consisted of a young group of men who had dug themselves into a hole.

“There are some other things playing on their minds, I wouldn’t have a clue, but there is always something happening in the background which we don’t know about,” he said.

“Or the playing group don’t have faith in each other.”

Speaking on the North Queensland Cowboys, Mr Larson said Paul Green was a successful coach before taking the Cowboys job, having stepped down from the position this week.

“He won grand finals at Wynnum Manly before joining the Cowboys and he had a good group of players there, still does have a good group of players,” he said.

“But you know, losing a player of Johnathan Thurston’s calibre out of your side and the standard he produced week in week out, they miss his leadership in North Queensland.”

Mr Larson said there was no chance of a sensational coaching swap occurring between the Cowboys and Broncos, with Seibold and Green changing positions.

“I don’t think that would be wise and don’t think that would happen, I think the Cowboys would have someone in their sights already.”

Mr Larson said the Cowboys should elect to hire someone who had coaching pedigree but had been away from the game a while.

“Someone like an Anthony Griffin, Brian Smith or Geoff Toovey who have had results in the past,” he said.

“If a new coach comes on the scene you have to give them a chance to perform.”