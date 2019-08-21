Menu
The couple applied for divorce yesterday
Celebrity

Larry King seeks divorce from 7th wife

21st Aug 2019 9:19 AM

US TELEVISION talk show host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years of marriage.

The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance and Cannon.

They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children. He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer two years ago.

