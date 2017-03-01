Silly Gladstone 'larrikin' stomps on car in boozy night

IT WAS a 21st birthday this Gladstone man won't forget any time soon.

Jethro Rampton-Arstall was celebrating his birthday with friends on January 13 when he jumped on the roof of a stranger's parked car, a court has heard.

Rampton-Arstall pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to wilful damage after leaving dents on the car's roof.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court Rampton-Arstall jumped on the car before heading into a Goondoon St club about 11pm.

Mr Reece said Rampton-Arstall was ejected from the club a short time later, and denied the damage when spoken to by police.

He said Rampton-Arstall admitted to doing the damage when spoken to again on February 11, and said he denied it initially out of "embarrassment".

Lawyer Matt Heelan said Rampton-Arstall was drunk at the time of the incident, and couldn't recall why he'd jumped on the car.

He said his client was likely showing off to friends.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Rampton-Arstall had come before the court on an alcohol-related public nuisance charge in the past.

"What concerns me is this larrikin behaviour," Ms Ho said.

"You need to to watch your alcohol because you can't handle it.

"How would you feel if that was your car somebody jumped on and you had to pay the repair costs out of your own insurance?"

Ms Ho fined Rampton-Arstall $500.

No restitution for the repair costs was requested by police, however Ms Ho advised Rampton-Arstall to make his own offer to the car owner, to avoid possible civil action.

As Rampton-Arstall left the courtroom she warned him one more time; "Watch the booze".