Trent Grose.
News

Mum pays sad tribute to much loved ‘Larrikin’ ringer

by KEAGAN ELDER
2nd Dec 2019 11:50 AM
THE mother of Trent Grose who was found dead west of Richmond has told of the last time she heard from her son two weeks ago.

Karen Grose said she had "a general catch up chat" with her 25-year-old son over the phone.

Mrs Grose, of Broken Hill in NSW, said Trent had been working in North Queensland for the past four years.

"He's worked on stations all around. He's a ringer," she said.

She said her son was travelling south to Toowoomba for a job interview when his car broke down.

"The vehicle he was in got a flat battery," she said.

An extensive land and air search was launched.

Trent's car was found abandoned on an isolated part of a cattle property 75km west of Richmond. It was not the property he was working on.

Authorities say the car could have been there for several days.

Trent's body was found about 17km from the abandoned vehicle on another property on Sunday.

Mrs Grose described her son as a "bit of a larrikin".

"He was very loved up there. He was they type of bloke who would do anything for anyone," she said.

"We are all devastated."

Mrs Grose was thankful for the services who found him.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

