Larissa Waters to visit Gladstone

CLASS ACT: Greens senator Larissa Waters will be in Gladstone tonight for a public forum to discuss education funding. Patrick Woods

GREENS senator Larissa Waters will be visiting Gladstone today to take part in a forum to discuss public school funding.

The free event is being held at 6pm tonight at 21 Off St and guest speakers will include Dan Coxen, Qld Teachers Union Organiser for Central Qld and local teacher Penny Allman-Payne.

The forum is open to all members of the public, including children, and the panel will be discussing how to push for a positive change to ensure public education is accessible to all.

In the last two years the Coalition government has given an extra $4.6 billion to private schools, while public schools and students requiring disability support have received no extra funding.