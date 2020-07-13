Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
News

Large vehicle topples at South Rockhampton intersection

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECOVERY operation is underway after a large truck toppled onto its side this morning on a suburban street at the Range in South Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash at the intersection of Penlington St and Brae St was reported to authorities at 6.30am.

The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.

Emergency services arrived to find a truck lying on its side on the footpath.

Both the driver and passenger were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.

While the driver didn't require treatment from paramedics, the male passenger in his 20s sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A witness said there was a detour in place and a tow truck has begun a recovery operation.

A tow truck is preparing to remove the crashed vehicle.
A tow truck is preparing to remove the crashed vehicle.
single vehicle crash single vehicle roll-over tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s cutest bub for 2020

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s cutest bub for 2020

        News We asked readers to find Gladstone’s cutest bub and we were inundated with hundreds of photos.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from the weekend, July 11-12.

        Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        premium_icon Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        Crime His year of offending ranged from stealing from Bunnings to hiding drugs in the...

        Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        premium_icon Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        Crime It was the man’s bloodshot eyes and unsteady movements that gave him away.