Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Large number of parents unaware of free dental care for kids

Lachlan Mcivor
by
16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOTH decay is the most common chronic disease in childhood and parents are being asked to follow simple steps to keep their child's smile bright.

Queensland Health data shows a third of parents are unaware that most kids have access to free dental care up until they leave school.

All children aged four up to Year 10, and any child with a Centrelink concession card, can access it.

Kids aged between two and 17 may also be eligible under the Child Dental Benefits Schedule.

Data shows 55 per cent of kids aged five to 14 who attended the public oral health service had tooth decay and a quarter of them had decay in four or more teeth.

West Moreton Health acting director of oral health Dr Kelly McGowan said parents need to keep an eye out for upcoming visits by Child and Adolescent Oral Health Service vans at their children's school.

The vans visit local schools throughout the year and parents just need to fill out an online form on the West Moreton Health website to get treatment.

"After that, parents just need to join their child for their first appointment to sign a consent form, have a chat about their child's oral health history and meet our friendly team," Dr McGowan said.

Dr McGowan said general check-ups, education and services like x-rays, cleaning, fillings and extractions were available with no out-of-pocket expenses to eligible patients, and emergency treatment is also accessible, at West Moreton Health's community dental clinic in Ipswich.

It also operates an oral health education van that teaches kids how to care for their mouths.

"Keeping a healthy smile is more than just about teeth, it is an important part of general health," she said.

"Starting oral hygiene habits early can help prevent illnesses like diabetes, respiratory conditions and heart disease later in life."

Queensland Health's chief dental officer Dr Mark Brown said kids should be booked in for their first oral health check before they are two-years-old and then regularly after that.

More Stories

dental health ipswich west moreton health
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Trad in town to talk up Gladstone as hydrogen hub

    premium_icon Trad in town to talk up Gladstone as hydrogen hub

    News Ms Trad said Gladstone had potential to be a world leader in production of bio-hydrogen.

    Indigenous work boost to tune of $1M

    premium_icon Indigenous work boost to tune of $1M

    News Funding for indigenous rangers plus training and work experience.

    'Delusional': Man on assault charges bashed in jail

    premium_icon 'Delusional': Man on assault charges bashed in jail

    News Court told man "had started to learn what he had been giving out”.

    Calliope teacher becomes a Queensland Ballet ambassador

    premium_icon Calliope teacher becomes a Queensland Ballet ambassador

    Community This lucky primary school teacher got to meet Li Cunxin

    • 16th Apr 2019 10:00 AM