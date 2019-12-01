Large hail, heavy rain forecast as bushfire threat to worsen

POSSIBLY severe thunderstorms forecast for this afternoon could bring hail and damaging winds, but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning it will do little to dent fire dangers.

The Bureau is forecasting showers and the chance of a thunderstorm for a wide band of Queensland throughout today, stretching from the state's northwest to the southeast, including Brisbane.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said thunderstorms would hit from late this morning, with the worst conditions expected late this afternoon.

"Severe storms could bring with them damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h and large hail," Ms Gardner said.

She said the storms were associated with an upper trough sweeping the state.

"We'll see the activity continue through the evening and into the night-time, and then the whole system will clear offshore overnight and into tomorrow morning."

Early afternoon hail storms have lashed South East Queensland from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast, Josh Whiting took this photo of the storm approaching the Sunshine Coast Photo Josh Whiting Photos

Brisbane was heading for a top temperature today of 33C, Ipswich 36C, Gold Coast 30C and Caloundra 33C.

No relief from the hot conditions is on the horizon however, with temperatures through the week expected to hang around the mid-30s.

Brisbane could see 36C on Friday and Ipswich 39C.

Ms Gardner said hot and windy conditions tomorrow would see a return of elevated fire dangers across the already-parched southeast.

"We're likely to see severe fire dangers through a fairly decent part of southeast Queensland," she said.

"We'll get some very very dry, gusty westerly winds come through behind (today's thunderstorm) system."