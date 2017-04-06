Large group of police at Clinton 'no cause for alarm'

NO CAUSE FOR ALARM: A police training exercise is occurring this afternoon.

Reports of a "large group of police” near Dan Murphy's at Clinton have turned out to be nothing more than a police training exercise.

The Observer was notified of the police activity this afternoon and went to investigate - but found only some officers bemused by the media presence.

Sergeant Royce Devlin from the Gladstone police station said anyone who came across the group did not need to be concerned.

"Obviously there's a big group of police in one spot so understandably people think something's going on,” he said.

"There's no cause for alarm, there are no incidents going on.”