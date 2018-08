Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office.

Queensland Rural Fire Service fire truck outside the QFES Gladstone Area Office. Sarah Steger

BREAKING - At midday a fire started on a property at Koorawatha Drive Bororen and escaped into a neighbouring paddock.

It has since jumped Reed Bed Road and approximately 60 acres of grass has been burnt and three houses are reported to be under threat.

Several fire crews are attending the blaze.