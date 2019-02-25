Turf Club's living quarters gutted by 'terrible' fire

Five fire crews were at the scene at the Sunshine Coast Turf Club until about 2.30am after a large structure fire early this morning.

WIN News Sunshine Coast

A BUILDING has been reduced to rubble at the Sunshine Coast Turf Club after fire tore through it in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Sunshine Coast Turf Club at 12.40am after a large fire broke out at an on-site building.

The building - living quarters for an employee - was caved in and the smell of burnt material still present almost eight hours after.

Authorities said the blaze attracted a large number of concerned on-lookers - but no one was inside at the time.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were called to the stables on Pierce Ave, Meridan Plains.

When firefighters arrived, the approximate 10x4m building was well-alight.

Caloundra CIB Detective Senior Constable Richard Mann said onsite managers were notified by NASCAM Security that alarms were going off, and found the building ablaze when they arrived.

There was no one in the self-contained unit at the time, but an employee had been living at the premises.

"People who were staying here were on leave. He's been away for several weeks," Det Snr Cst Mann said.

"Seems to be the seed of the fire near an air-conditioner so it is possibly electrical.

"At this stage it's looking no-suspicious but arson is not ruled out."

Det Snr Const Mann said there were no signs of forced entry.

"Luckily no one was inside at the time," he said.

Inside the unit are beds, kitchenette and toilets, all destroyed in the blaze.

Paramedics remained on standby but no patients required transport to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

Firefighters remained on scene until about 2.30am.

There was extensive damage to the building, with the roof almost completely caved in.

Turf Club chairman Peter Boyce said CEO John Miller was "shocked" at what had happened this morning.

"It's just terrible," he said.