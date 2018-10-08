Menu
Rachael Shardlow and Ruth Macklin at Boyne Island's Under The Trees music festival, 6 October 2018. Matt Taylor GLA061018UTTF
Large crowds turn out for Under the Trees festival

Gregory Bray
8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
UNDER the Trees organiser Gaston Boulanger says the secret of success for the festival's future will be to grow it slowly.

"The atmosphere is more important than the crowds," Mr Boulanger said.

"We don't have all the figures just yet, but this year's event attracted over 2000 people, which is roughly a 30 per cent increase on last year's numbers.

"We were very happy with that number.

"Along with a lot of locals turning up to enjoy the music we had visitors from all over Australia as well."

Mr Boulanger said this year's line-up of bands shone.

"Caravana Sun and The Fergies always deliver, they're just fantastic," he said.

"Rat Rover, the Jesse Morris Band and all the other acts were great.

"Hot Potato probably had the most impact.

"They're a 10-piece brass band and it was great seeing all the kids going off in front of the stage when they played.

"Urban Chief was a personal favourite."

 

The only worry on the weekend was the dark clouds which appeared on Friday night.

"I did have a little bit of weather stress with the rain coming over," Mr Boulanger said.

"But our people were ready with tarps."

Mr Boulanger couldn't praise the team of volunteers and the committee enough.

"They put in such a big effort; it's a great community down here," he said.

"The entrances made by the art team under Chris Holden's leadership were amazing.

"You came into a fairy land with all the trees dressed up with festoon lighting, and the artwork on the stages was just incredible.

"All people who helped set up and pack up, provided food and drinks -it really is a super-community event."

Mr Boulanger said the committee was already looking toward the future.

"We'll have the same set-up next year," he said.

"We prepare for approximately 3000 people to come, but the location has a maximum capacity which we might reach next year.

"We might look at expanding the number of days the festival is on because it's a lot of work to set up and pack up for just one night.

"We've already had some discussions with (the) council and local people with large blocks of land in case we have to move somewhere else.

"But the sporting fields here are an awesome location, all the clubs work with us, this area has enormous potential."

