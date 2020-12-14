Large amount of marijuana found in man’s car

Sam Noonan was found with 115g of marijuana in the boot of his vehicle.

A young Gladstone man found with a significant amount of marijuana told police he felt unsafe around them and didn’t have to answer any questions.

Samuel Christian Noonan executed his right to silence on May 24 after he was stopped while driving on Tank St and had his car searched.

In the boot of the car was 115.4g of marijuana and a cone piece.

When police showed Noonan the items located he said “no comment.”

Noonan, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing dangerous drugs and a utensil.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court Noonan had been in an accident in June which had delayed proceedings.

He said Noonan was supposed to take a job as a hydroblaster but that fell through and he had been recovering since.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he believed Noonan may have some issues going on due to the larger than usual amount of drugs found.

Noonan was placed on 12 months’ probation and spared a criminal conviction.

