LARC! Tours celebrate 25 years of 'larcing around'

Owner and operator of 1770 LARC! Tours Neil Mergard celebrates the 25th anniversary of his business.

LARC! Tours is celebrating 25 years of operation in 1770 this month and have thanked the community and the dedication of the team for their success.

Owner and operator of 1770 LARC! Tours Neil Mergard said the tours operate every day of the week and showcase the history and beauty of the region, no matter the weather.

"We can and will operate in all weather conditions ... we can go out in gale-force winds and torrential downfalls and will still show people a wonderful experience,” Mr Mergard said.

He said like the community, his team played a large role in the quality and success of the business.

"If I have learnt anything in my 25 years of employing people, it's that you cannot train passion and enthusiasm,” he said.

"We are lucky to have a culture of friendship and family in our team.”

Mr Mergard and his father founded the business in 1994 after purchasing the first LARC boat in April and commencing operations in May of the same year.

LARC! Tours introduced the first day tour in the town and continues to play a fundamental role in tourism attraction in the region.

"I care about all of the experience while (visitors) are here ... and wherever possible, I aim to make it the best possible experience, even if it's to just say g'day,” Mr Mergard said.

"It's a real experience being on the LARC and it's a unique way to travel,” he said.

In both 2019 and 2018, Tourism Queensland conducted an assessment to gauge the quality of the experience, with the 1770 touring business scoring 100 per cent in both years.

"I live my business, and when you really love what you do, it doesn't feel like work,” he said.

Going forward, Mr Mergard said the business will be focusing on the preservation and celebration of the town's diverse history, while giving locals and tourists the best experience possible.

"The contribution of the community by way of word of mouth has been massive and is appreciated,” he said.

"We are community, all of us.”