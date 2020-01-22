Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of a petrol pump.
Generic photo of a petrol pump.
News

Laptop found taped to gas cyclinder at gas station

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAPTOP taped to a gas cylinder was found at a service station in Gladstone earlier today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Puma on Dawson Rd at 11.55pm.

A QFES spokesman said one crew found the discarded laptop.

He said it was not connected to any wires and removed it from the cylinder.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the laptop has been given to police.

They are working to determine who owns the laptop.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        Environment Dozens of new species were discovered on a recent voyage of the reef.

        Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        premium_icon Twins flourishing seven years after ‘miracle’

        News Despite the odds, Ruby and Bella Gibson are kicking goals

        JOBS: Contractor locked in for $80m dredging project

        premium_icon JOBS: Contractor locked in for $80m dredging project

        News ALMOST 40 jobs will be created with work to start on an $80 million dredging...

        Community investment questions answered

        premium_icon Community investment questions answered

        Council News Gladstone Regional Council officers will be travelling around the region to help...