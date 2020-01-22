Laptop found taped to gas cyclinder at gas station

A LAPTOP taped to a gas cylinder was found at a service station in Gladstone earlier today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Puma on Dawson Rd at 11.55pm.

A QFES spokesman said one crew found the discarded laptop.

He said it was not connected to any wires and removed it from the cylinder.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the laptop has been given to police.

They are working to determine who owns the laptop.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.