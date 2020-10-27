Langman could embrace retirement on Sunshine Coast

While her career on court is over, international netball star Laura Langman says her time on the Sunshine Coast may not be.

The New Zealand Silver Fern great announced her retirement from the sport last week after an illustrious 18 year journey.

Though a massive decision, the 34-year-old Lightning centre revealed she had already made up her mind ahead of the 2020 Super Netball season.

"Typical me, yes, I'd always set out with the intention that this was it," she said.

"(But) then halfway through the season I got excited and I flirted with the idea of coming back but at the end of the day when I reflected on where I was at and some other things I think ultimately it was best for the team if I finished up."

Langman joined Lightning for their inaugural Super Netball season in 2017 and helped them charge to a remarkable maiden title that year.

Laura Langman of the Lightning passes during the round five Super Netball match against Giants at University of Sunshine Coast Stadium. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

She missed 2018 but returned in 2019 where she was promoted to captain and played a crucial role in pushing the Coast to a third grand final appearance that season.

"It's been wonderful and I think the Sunny Coast is a home away from home for me and I really genuinely love it here," she said.

"Not just for being part of Lightning but the lifestyle and people I've met.

"I feel very at home here and I would certainly love to stay here.

"But, ultimately, it comes down to the other half and he's given up a lot for me to be able to try my hand at different things and other countries and I think it's only fair now that he gets to decide where to for us next."

Although a New Zealand native, Langman was hopeful that future could remain here in the region.

"It's yet to be decided (but) hopefully it's not (back to New Zealand)," she said.

"It's all up in the air.

"We're heading into summer and I've got a lot more free time so just enjoying that.

"It's really nice to be able to contribute at my other job and it's been really great to get my feet under the desk there."

Laura Langman of the Lightning in action during the round 4 Super Netball match against Sydney Swifts at University of Sunshine Coast Stadium. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images.

While happy to help if called upon, Langman said if she was to stay in the region she wouldn't take up an off-court role with Lightning.

"I think Lightning is blessed with having lots of fantastic people in their corner," she said.

"I think they've got the right people in the right spots currently so I'm sure they will just absolutely flourish."

Of her three seasons with the Sippy Downs-based club, Langman said the maiden Super Netball season was a particularly fond memory.

"Definitely the foundation year (was a highlight)," she said.

"I think that was a real fairytale with the club and a once in lifetime opportunity for me as a player."