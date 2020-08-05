Langer Cup, Walters Cup all livestreamed today

With no spectators allowed, we're livestreaming the Walters Cup along with Langer Cup

Wavell SHS's baby-faced Langer Cup side brought down powerhouse Keebra Park. SHS in round 1 last week, but can they do it again today against reigning champions Palm Beach Currumbin?

"They have a lot of talent PBC, but I think we are up to the challenge,'' said Wavell SHS captain Josh Pese who, as a first year Langer Cup player and novice captain, is a poster boy for what the side is all about.

"It is a real honour captaining these boys. They all put their hearts into Wavell as well,'' he said ahead of the match which, along with the Walters Cup, will be livestreamed today right here.

Wavell SHS coach Jim Francis watched Pese and 13 others make their Langer Cup debuts last week and said playing PBC would be a "great challenge for our boys to back-up their performance from last week and see where we are at in this competition''.

"It is just another step in the journey for our boys in understanding the competition, that you have to be at your best every week, be better than you were the performance before,'' Francis said.

"A lot of teams do video analysis and they understand how you play pretty quickly.''

Wavell State High School students Joshua Pese, Prinston Esera and Tahrell Feaveai. Pic Peter Wallis

Queensland under 15 forward Tahrell Feaveai was another on debut last week.

"I noticed the pace of the game,'' the Norths Devils junior said.

"I am a younger player against old boys who are faster, but it is good to challenge yourself,'' Feaveai said.

He said although Wavell was a young side, the side had played together in junior football so when they made the Langer Cup side all at once "we knew how to play with each other, knew how each other played''. "We all just gelled together,'' Feaveai said.

Palm Beach Currumbin's Troy Duckett . Picture: Jerad Williams

He said it was important to play smart against PBC.

"We don't have that much size, we are the youngest team but we play with a lot of heart, effort on effort. Those one percentages will help us pull through with a win''.

Centre Preston Esera, who is a young veteran of the side after playing two Langer Cup games in 2019 as a year 10 student, said it was important to "stick to what we know, what we did at training and put it on the field'' against PBC.

He said some of his teammates were nervous making their debuts against Keebra Park SHS "but after the first couple of runs'' they were fine.

PBC coach Brad Davis indicated he wanted more intent, more urgency when carrying the ball against Wavell.

PBC, the Langer Cup champions, were first round winners of Ipswich SHS.

"I thought there were moments when we took a bit too long to get our go forward happening and got bent backwards or sideways with big bodies in front of them,'' Davis said.

But he said PBC's defence did hold up, conceding two tries from kicks and one off a ricochet off the post.

"They did not really break our line in the game,'' Davis said.

KEEBRA PARK SHS v MARSDEN SHS

Keebra Park SHS coach Glen Campbell said defence had been the group's focus in the lead-up to confronting Marsden SHS.

"We scored enough points to win the game (round 1), so our focus has been on defence, a little on attitude on that side of the coin. They know they can do it.''

Marsden SHS coach Jesse Maclean, wearing cup.

On the flip side Keebra Park challenged Wavell SHS while in possession, particularly in the first half and in the final 10 minutes when the side finished with a flourish.

"I was happy with couple of signs with our attack. We scored 26 points and will look to continue with that.''

In contrast, Marsden SHS coach Jesse Maclean said he wanted to improve his team's attack after a first round win over St Mary's College.

"We defended with 12 men for a long period and showed a lot of resilience and effort in that area,'' he said.

"I would like to see us improve in attack.''

Good news for fans is with no spectators allowed, we have done a deal with the organisers to livestream Walters Cup games along with Langer Cup. Subscribe to watch livestreaming at www.couriermail.com.au.

The games

3pm - St Mary's v Ipswich Yr 10

4pm - St Mary's v Ipswich Langer Cup at Clive Berghoffer

4pm Keebra Park v Marsden Yr 10

5pm Keebra Park v Marsden Langer Cup at Southport Tigers

4pm - Wavell v PBC Yr 10 at Wavell SHS

5pm - Wavell v PBC Langer Cup at Wavell SHS

