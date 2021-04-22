Menu
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
News

Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

22nd Apr 2021 8:49 AM
A serious crash involving a motorcycle is causing major delays for commuters heading into Brisbane on the Bruce Highway, with traffic backed up more than 15 kilometres already.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway southbound about 6.50am at Murrumba Downs and, an hour later, traffic is still being heavily impacted.

Two right hand lanes are blocked 500m south of Dohles Rock Road, with queues stretching from Pine Rivers Bridge to Uhlmann Road.

 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing one patient in a serious condition at the scene of the motorcycle crash, with delays stretching back beyond Burpengary.

 

A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.
A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.

 

More to come

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

