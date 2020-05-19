Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A business owner drove more than double the alcohol limit.
A business owner drove more than double the alcohol limit.
Crime

Landscaper drove while more than twice the limit

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of a landscaping business will have to put his work on hold after he lost his licence for drink-driving.

Shane Patrick Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty in court yesterday to drink-driving, failure to ensure child over six months but under four years was in child restraint, fail to comply with requirement to stop private vehicle and obstruct police.

The court heard Roberts returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.117.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client had continued to drink after driving as there was a gap in between the driving and when the police attended.

Roberts attempted to explain this to police when they took his reading, however pleaded guilty to the reading for commercial reasons.

Roberts was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Convictions were recorded for all charges except for obstruct police.

drink driving charge gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATED: Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

        premium_icon UPDATED: Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

        Weather A weather system could bring rain with much cooler temperatures later in the week and weekend

        Author gives away books for kids in isolation

        premium_icon Author gives away books for kids in isolation

        News GLADSTONE kids will be able to delve into another world thanks to a free book from...

        Chair of cheer: 'Restop' welcomed by walkers

        premium_icon Chair of cheer: 'Restop' welcomed by walkers

        News A Tannum Sands family have made it easier for people to take a breather while...

        Staff team up to raise $4000 for cancer research

        premium_icon Staff team up to raise $4000 for cancer research

        News Rio Tinto’s Gladstone employees took part in the Australia-wide Mother’s Day...