Landscaper drove while more than twice the limit

THE owner of a landscaping business will have to put his work on hold after he lost his licence for drink-driving.

Shane Patrick Roberts, 32, pleaded guilty in court yesterday to drink-driving, failure to ensure child over six months but under four years was in child restraint, fail to comply with requirement to stop private vehicle and obstruct police.

The court heard Roberts returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.117.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client had continued to drink after driving as there was a gap in between the driving and when the police attended.

Roberts attempted to explain this to police when they took his reading, however pleaded guilty to the reading for commercial reasons.

Roberts was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Convictions were recorded for all charges except for obstruct police.