Landry weighs in on CQ COVID situation

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has spoken about the COVID situation in Rockhampton on March 30. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is encouraging Central Queensland residents to go ahead with their local holiday plans amid mass cancellations from interstate, but said it would be up to the State Government to decide whether the area was declared a hotspot.

The LNP politician said the situation was getting quite serious with 78 people in hospital for COVID-19 in Australia - 73 of which are in Queensland.

Two are in intensive care, according to the Australian Government.

She has come out in support of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plan to make vaccines mandatory for all frontline health workers.

“I think the changes where the frontline staff have to have their injections immediately is very important,” Ms Landry said.

“If we can get through the next couple of days and get this under control, I think that’ll be very important for the state.”

Ms Landry said there had been a lot of hospitality businesses suffer from cancellations due to the current COVID situation, particularly in Townsville and Cairns.

But she said many people who supported Central Queensland businesses were locals.

“Please, visit people who are close to you,” she said.

“They really need support of the local people.

“If you couldn’t book your holiday somewhere and you’d really like to go somewhere, ring them now because they may have a cancellation.

“We’ve really got to support our tourism operators through this.”

She said anyone who was planning a road trip should go ahead and do it.

In light of a COVID-positive case visiting Gladstone from March 25 to 27, The Morning Bulletin asked Ms Landry if the Federal Government would recognise Central Queensland as a hotspot.

She said it was up to the Queensland Government and the chief health officer to make that call.

“That will actually depend on how the cases pan out over the couple of days,” Ms Landry said.

“At this stage, no, that’s not happening.”