Landry says CQ farmers winners in free trade deal

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says farmers and agricultural workers in Capricornia would be the big winners in an Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement.

Ms Landry said the Federal Government had secured an in-principle agreement for tariff-free exports to the UK’s 66 million customers for Australian meat, sheep meat, dairy, rice, wine, and sugar.

“Farmers in Capricornia will be happy with this deal,” she said.

“Our government has negotiated for our local producers to be more attractive to new customers which will support jobs and businesses in Capricornia.

“We produce high-quality and price competitive produce in Capricornia and this FTA will give our local products tariff free access to the UK.

“A new agriculture and agribusiness announced as part of the deal will allow local agriculture workers to experience life and work visas in the UK and vice versa, helping our workers gain valuable experience while helping employers fill skilled positions.”

Under the agreement:

Beef tariffs would be eliminated after 10 years. During the transition period, Australia would have immediate access to a duty-free quota of 35,000 tonnes, rising in equal instalments to 110,000 tonnes in year 10. In the subsequent five years a safeguard would apply on beef imports exceeding a further volume threshold rising in equal instalments to 170,000 tonnes, levying a tariff safeguard duty of 20 per cent for the rest of the calendar year.

Sheep meat tariffs would be eliminated after 10 years. During the transition period, Australia would have immediate access to a duty-free quota of 25,000 tonnes, rising in equal instalments to 75,000 tonnes in year 10. In the subsequent five years a safeguard would apply on sheep meat imports exceeding a further volume threshold rising in equal instalments to 125,000 tonnes, levying a tariff safeguard duty of 20 per cent for the rest of the calendar year.

Sugar tariffs would be eliminated over eight years. During the transition period, Australia would have immediate access to a duty-free quota of 80,000 tonnes, rising by 20,000 tonnes each year.

Dairy tariffs would be eliminated over five years. During the transition period, Australia would have immediate access to a duty-free quota for cheese of 24,000 tonnes, rising in equal instalments to 48,000 tonnes in year five. Australia would also have immediate access to a duty-free quota for non-cheese dairy of 20,000 tonnes. There would be a further duty-free transitional quota for butter of 5,500 tonnes rising to 11,500 tonnes in year five.

Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Dan Tehan said UK FTA would be the “most comprehensive and liberal agreement” Australia had signed, outside of its one with New Zealand.

“Our government worked very closely with the agriculture sector as we negotiated this FTA to ensure the best deal possible for our farmers,” he said.

“This agreement will enhance the already strong relationship between Australia and the UK, providing opportunities for farmers, businesses and workers in both countries.”

Originally published as Landry says CQ farmers winners in free trade deal