Landry: ‘Don’t put our mining communities at risk’

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has voiced concern over proposed plans to isolate returned travellers in mining camps.

Ms Landry said she was ‘wholeheartedly against’ the move and called upon the Queensland Government to rule out moving travellers to camps in communities such as Calliope and Moranbah to undertake their mandatory 14-day quarantine for the UK strain of the COVID-19.

It comes after Burdekin MP Dale Last described the proposal as an ‘absolute insult’.

And judging by their response to initial reports of the scheme on Thursday, Central Queensland readers are in unanimous support.

The Acting Mayor for Rockhampton Regional Council, Neil Fisher, on the other hand, said he was “unconcerned” by the suggestion.

Ms Landry said she did not want to see vulnerable regional communities potentially being put in harm’s way.

“It would be a very irresponsible action to take by the Queensland Government, given how well regional communities have fared compared to the cities in terms of numbers of COVID-19 cases,” she said.

Ms Landry said the metropolitan areas were more capable of handling quarantines of COVID-19.

“Regional communities have difficulty accessing health specialists at the best of times even without a pandemic, so it would be counter intuitive to potentially put regional Queenslanders potentially at risk without the best medical resources available to minimise the risk of an outbreak,” she said.

Ms Landry also said mining and resources communities had been keeping Australia afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mining and agriculture have also put us through COVID-19 financially and it would be counter-productive to willingly put these industries potentially at risk,” she said

“If the Queensland Government decides to do this, I will be fighting them every step of the way.”

What our readers had to say: