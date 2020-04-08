Landry consults with CQ farmers on Rookwood Weir water

SEEKING FEEDBACK: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has undertaken community consultation over the phone with farmers and primary producers who could use irrigation water from the Fitzroy River from Rookwood Weir.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has received negative feedback from farmers and primary producers after the Queensland Government put its cards on the table to clarify Rookwood Weir’s final capacity and water allocations.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham revealed last Friday the redesigned weir would yield 50,000ML high priority or 76,000ML medium priority water, with an expected urban allocation of 19,000ML of high, with 15,000ML for the Gladstone Area Water Board and 4000ML for the Livingstone Shire Council.

At the time, Ms Landry expressed concerns about the reliability of the water available for agricultural use, wanting to ensure there was enough for farmers and primary producers to use for their irrigation needs.

In the week since, she has rung around consulting with these key stakeholders who could tap into the irrigation water from the Fitzroy River above the proposed site of Rookwood Weir, collating their feedback to relay back to the Queensland Government.

MAP: Project overview for construction of Rookwood Weir.

Ms Landry said it was vital farmers and primary producers had their say on what level of priority water they needed for their farms and businesses to grow and thrive.

“The feedback I’m getting from farmers is extremely valuable and I wish to thank them for taking the time to speak to me, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic,” Ms Landry said.

“Central Queensland farmers have been living on the land for generations. They have their heads screwed on and they know what they need.”

Michelle Landry has fought hard for there to be adequate Rookwood Weir water for agriculture, organising last year’s ‘Build the real Rookwood Weir’ rally.

According to Ms Landry, there were a number of key points of concern raised by the farmers and primary producers.

They complained about a “lack of general information on how the project is progressing, creating uncertainty around farmers’ decisions to employ more staff and invest in equipment and infrastructure”.

There were concerns raised about a “lack of consultation on behalf of the Queensland Government regarding final water allocations for farmers”.

The farmers and primary producers said they were seeing “little to no progress made on land acquisitions and purchases”.

On the positive side, they expressed “general support for the construction of the Riverslea Bridge”.

CONSTRUCTION IMMINENT: Artist's impression of the planned Riverslea Bridge as part of the Rookwood Weir project.

When it came to deciding between medium priority and high priority water, Ms Landry said the devil would be in the detail.

“While the hydrologic modelling I’ve received indicates that medium priority water is the most typical water used by the agricultural sector across Queensland and that high priority water is not typically used for irrigation, there are some instances of high priority water being used for agricultural purposes,” she said.

Ms Landry said if the water allocation was sufficient for farmers at the moment, it was critical to plan for the future needs of Central Queensland.

‘The Queensland Government can’t short change future generations of farmers and primary producers when it comes to the water priority of Rookwood Weir,” she said.

“The last thing I want are bureaucrats based in Brisbane making the decisions when farmers haven’t even been consulted.”

Dr Lynham was approached for comment.