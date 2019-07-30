Landlord's unique approach to finding a new tenant

FACTORY'S FUTURE: Landlord Michael Comley has put the former Budget Rent-a-Car site for lease.

A GLADSTONE landlord has featured an innovative way to advertise the leasing of his property.

Michael Comley is looking for a business to move into the old Budget Rent-A-Car warehouse on Auckland St.

Instead of putting a "for rent” sign, Mr Comley decided to name the building The Factory.

"(We) felt having a for lease sign - another one in Gladstone - is just negative,” he said.

Mr Comley and his sisters operate the Budget franchise and they inherited The Factory buildings from their late mother.

The Factory on 131 Auckland St was originally home to Wards Cordial and Brewed Drinks, which served soft drinks to the Gladstone community from the 1940s until the 80s.

Mr Comley said a lot of older residents in the region would've remembered drinking Wards soft drinks.

"It's a historical building in the middle of Gladstone,” Mr Comley said.

"We have lost a lot of its historical buildings (in the city) so we're very keen to make sure it's looked after or rendered to the right person.

"I think it's important to keep those memories going.”

With Budget now operating out of Callemondah, he is open to any suggestion on extending the life of the historical building.

The land houses the 350 square metre main building and a smaller 150 square metre rear shed.

For more information about The Factory, call 0473737866.