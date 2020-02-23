Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stock image of a man using Bitcoin.
A stock image of a man using Bitcoin.
News

Landlord throws out renter’s $90 million

by Paula Froelich
23rd Feb 2020 1:22 PM

An Irish drug dealer learned the hard way what every bitcoin investor knows: never lose your codes.

Clifton Collins, a former security guard and a beekeeper turned weed grower/dealer, lost $90 million when his landlord cleaned out the house he'd been renting and sent everything to the dump - including Collin's fishing rod case that hid his Bitcoin codes. Without the codes, the accounts can't be accessed.

"Collins bought most of the Bitcoin in late 2011 and early 2012 using cash he made growing crops of cannabis," the Irish Times reported.

"In early 2017 he had just over 6000 Bitcoin in one account but he feared it may be too easy for a hacker to access. He decided to spread his wealth across 12 new accounts … then printed out the codes for the 12 accounts onto a piece of paper. He hid the paper inside the aluminium cap of his case containing his rod which he kept at his rented home in Farnaught, Cornamona, Co Galway."

 

It all went south for Collins when he was arrested in 2017 for cannabis possession and sentenced to five years in prison. His house was broken into and, shortly thereafter, his landlord sent his belongings - including the fly fishing case - to the dump.

Dump employees remember seeing fishing gear - but the garbage was soon cleared and sent to either Germany and China to be incinerated.

The Criminal Assets Bureau confiscated the 12 accounts, but cannot access them either, without the codes, the Irish Times reported.

Collins has since come to terms with the loss and "considers it punishment for his own stupidity".

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
bitcoin drug dealer landlord

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRENCHED: Average monthly rainfall totals smashed

        premium_icon DRENCHED: Average monthly rainfall totals smashed

        Weather Gladstone recorded the second strongest winds in the state on Friday. Here’s what BOM predicts for coming days.

        PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

        News Families cheered as junior Calliope Roosters went head-to-head against BITS...

        LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        premium_icon LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        Politics There has been no advice as to exactly what the funds are for.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days